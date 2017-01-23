BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 23 Bioinvent International AB
* Extraordinary general meeting in Bioinvent is cancelled
* Says Board intends instead to present the proposal for an incentive program for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 17, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago