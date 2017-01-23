PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
* Gome electrical appliances holding ltd - purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendors
* deal for consideration of rmb900 million
* purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors
* vendors are Beijing Eagle Investment, Duobian Jinbao Commercial, Tianjin Gome Internet Assets Exchange Centre, Beijing Dakang International Shoes City Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees