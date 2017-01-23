Jan 23 Mologen AG :

* Combination data of TLR9 agonist lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models

* Data show that lefitolimod, can significantly improve anti-tumor effect of checkpoint inhibitors, particularly anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies, and thus prolong survival in murine tumor models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)