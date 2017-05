Jan 23 JSW Energy Ltd

* JSW Energy Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 213.9 million rupees

* JSW Energy Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 18.65 billion rupees

* JSW Energy Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 25.62 billion rupees

* JSW Energy - gauge of industrial activities appearing to show an uptick recently; but consistency of growth critical in backdrop of demonetisation, weak PMI