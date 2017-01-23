BRIEF-India's Mohit Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit 11.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 JSW Energy Ltd
* Says approved appointment Jyoti Agarwal as CFO
* Says approved raising funds up to 10 billion rupees via NCD issue
* Says CFO Pramod Menon resigned with effect from Jan 31
* Says margins expected to be under pressure in short time Source text: bit.ly/2jScNGP Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit 11.8 million rupees year ago
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending