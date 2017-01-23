BRIEF-SKM Egg Products Export India posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 500000 rupees versus loss 5.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Gic Housing Finance Ltd :
* Gic housing finance ltd - dec quarter net profit 344.3 million rupees versus 305.9 million rupees year ago
* Gic housing finance ltd - dec quarter total income 2.53 billion rupees versus 2.23 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2jSsfmg) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago