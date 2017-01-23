BRIEF-India's Camex Ltd posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 263,000 rupees versus profit 2.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Manpasand Beverages Ltd :
* Co is set to double production capacity in coming 12-18 months
* Four new plants are going to be set in future
* Land been bought, construction started at 3 of new plants
* Construction started in Andhra Pradesh, UP and Gujarat
* Co is in process of finalising location for fourth plant in eastern India Source text: (bit.ly/2iULAUe) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 500000 rupees versus loss 5.6 million rupees year ago