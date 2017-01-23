Jan 23 Manpasand Beverages Ltd :

* Co is set to double production capacity in coming 12-18 months

* Four new plants are going to be set in future

* Land been bought, construction started at 3 of new plants

* Construction started in Andhra Pradesh, UP and Gujarat

* Co is in process of finalising location for fourth plant in eastern India