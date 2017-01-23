BRIEF-India's Maris Spinners posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Mega Medical Technology Ltd :
* Expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected that loss attributable for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is moderately lower than loss attributable for year ended 31 Dec 2015
* Loss attributable to additional expenditure incurred from discontinuation of electronic manufacturing service business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net loss 790.8 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2s9h0qY) Further company coverage: