BRIEF-Daeduck Electronics to buy stake in Daeduck GDS for 29.09 bln won
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
Jan 23 Advance Information Marketing Bhd -
* Received a writ and statement of claim from Messrs Ganpartnership, on behalf of Loyalty Solutions Sdn. Bhd
* Pursuant to writ, company to pay the plaintiff the sum of rm6.5 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2jJ3er5) Further company coverage:
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY