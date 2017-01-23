BRIEF-India's Soma Textiles & Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Genting Hong Kong Ltd
* Group is expected to record a consolidated net loss in range of US$500 million to US$550 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to absence of a one-off accounting gain of US$1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED FRANCESCO MERONE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE SINCE JUNE 1