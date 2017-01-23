BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Yatra Online Inc :
* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
* Yatra Online Inc says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2iUS6ub) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.7 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago