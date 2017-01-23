Jan 23 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an
organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in
connection with merger transaction
* Rightside - as part of plan, company expects to eliminate
approximately 36 full-time positions, representing approximately
15 pct of company's workforce
* Rightside Group Ltd- majority of restructuring charges are
expected to be recorded in Q1 of 2017- SEC filing
* Rightside Group - expects to incur pre-tax restructuring
charges of between about $0.5 million-$0.6 million for employee
termination benefits, related costs
* Rightside Group Ltd - substantially all of restructuring
charges are expected to result in cash expenditures
* Company expects to incur between $0.1 million and $0.2
million in other pre-tax restructuring charges
Source text: (bit.ly/2kjfce8)
