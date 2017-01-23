Jan 23 Rightside Group Ltd

* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction

* Rightside - as part of plan, company expects to eliminate approximately 36 full-time positions, representing approximately 15 pct of company's workforce

* Rightside Group Ltd- majority of restructuring charges are expected to be recorded in Q1 of 2017- SEC filing

* Rightside Group - expects to incur pre-tax restructuring charges of between about $0.5 million-$0.6 million for employee termination benefits, related costs

* Rightside Group Ltd - substantially all of restructuring charges are expected to result in cash expenditures

* Company expects to incur between $0.1 million and $0.2 million in other pre-tax restructuring charges