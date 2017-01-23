BRIEF-Ambia Trading Group Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 1.1 mln
* Q1 NET REVENUE SEK 205 MILLION VERSUS SEK 200 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Expert Systems Holdings Ltd -
* Profit alert
* Estimated to record a substantial increase in reported net profit for nine months ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result mainly attributable to substantial decrease in administrative expenses for q3 fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved re-appointment of Dheeraj Kumar Kochhar as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: