BRIEF-Maruei Department Store says outcome of TOB offered by Kowa Company
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
Jan 23 Concord New Energy Group Ltd :
* Concord Ne-appointment Of Executive Director
* Niu Wenhui appointed as an Executive Director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago