Jan 23 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp
* Suncoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding
MLP qualifying income regulations
* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - closely monitoring
developments from new administration, aware of memorandum issued
on Jan 20 by White House chief of staff
* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - aware of memorandum by White
House chief of staff regarding a regulatory freeze pending
review
* Suncoke Energy Partners - believe qualifying income
regulations issued by IRS on Jan 19, but not yet published in
federal register do not constitute emergency regulations
* Suncoke Energy Partners - evaluating options for engaging
with IRS to address co's concerns with scope of proposed
qualifying income regulations
