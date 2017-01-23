Jan 23 Asian Paints Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 4.26 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter sales 35.50 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 4.94 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net profit 4.89 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 43.54 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; Consol total income from operations was 42.45 billion rupees

* Says decorative business segment in india saw low single digit growth in quarter with demand hurt due to certain extent on back of demonetisation

* Says performance in key market of Egypt was impacted by devaluation of local currency

* Says kitchen business and bath business felt impact of delayed sales on account of demonetisation

