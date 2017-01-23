BRIEF-India's Shiva Texyarn March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Asian Paints Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 4.26 billion rupees
* Dec-quarter sales 35.50 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 4.94 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net profit 4.89 billion rupees
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 43.54 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; Consol total income from operations was 42.45 billion rupees
* Says decorative business segment in india saw low single digit growth in quarter with demand hurt due to certain extent on back of demonetisation
* Says performance in key market of Egypt was impacted by devaluation of local currency
* Says kitchen business and bath business felt impact of delayed sales on account of demonetisation
* March quarter consol profit 126.8 million rupees versus profit 48.5 million rupees year ago