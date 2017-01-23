BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 611.7 million rupees
* Dec quarter income from operations 11.50 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 16.44 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jIANtf Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 16 million rupees versus loss 8.7 million rupees year ago