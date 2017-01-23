BRIEF-India's Soma Textiles & Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Sermsuk Pcl -
* Board approved appointment of Somchai Bulsook as the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED FRANCESCO MERONE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE SINCE JUNE 1