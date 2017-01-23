Jan 23 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm) for
the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - resubmitted NDA in response to a
complete response letter (crl) company received from FDA in July
2016
* Ocular Therapeutix - complete response letter from FDA in
July 2016 identified items pertaining to deficiencies in
manufacturing process and controls
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - believes that FDA review period
of NDA resubmission will be up to two months if a class 1
designation is received
