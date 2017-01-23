BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd says Sanjay Wadhwa has been appointed as CFO Source text - (bit.ly/2kjzlAX) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
* Says discussing with structural engineering services companies in North America for possible JVs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sgQCuy) Further company coverage: