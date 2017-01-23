Jan 23 Asian Paints Ltd

* Says proposed to expand manufacturing capacity to 300000 KL PA at Ankleshwar

* Says proposed to augment manufacturing capacity of synthetic resins and emulsions at Ankaleshwar to about 85000 MT

* Says investment for expansion at INR 6.50 billion

* Says expansion, augmentation to involve phasing out current phthalic anhdride & allied products manufactured at the facility Source text: (bit.ly/2joJdoP) Further company coverage: