BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Asian Paints Ltd
* Says proposed to expand manufacturing capacity to 300000 KL PA at Ankleshwar
* Says proposed to augment manufacturing capacity of synthetic resins and emulsions at Ankaleshwar to about 85000 MT
* Says investment for expansion at INR 6.50 billion
* Says expansion, augmentation to involve phasing out current phthalic anhdride & allied products manufactured at the facility Source text: (bit.ly/2joJdoP) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
* Says discussing with structural engineering services companies in North America for possible JVs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sgQCuy) Further company coverage: