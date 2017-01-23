BRIEF-Ambia Trading Group Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 1.1 mln
* Q1 NET REVENUE SEK 205 MILLION VERSUS SEK 200 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Culture Landmark Investment Ltd
* Cheng Yang will resign as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Lei Lei will resign as an executive director and deputy chief executive officer
* Chan Wai will resign from his positions as company secretary of company and chief financial officer of company
* Cheung Hung Kwong will be appointed as company secretary of company and chief financial officer
* Says approved re-appointment of Dheeraj Kumar Kochhar as chairman and managing director