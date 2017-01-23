Jan 23 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 667.7 million rupees

* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 12.21 billion rupees

* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 545.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.79 billion rupees