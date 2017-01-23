BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 667.7 million rupees
* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 12.21 billion rupees
* Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 545.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.79 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jSM9Oc) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.7 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago