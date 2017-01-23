BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Central Bank of India Ltd
* Says approved the proposal for premature buy-back of 9.40% perpetual bonds of INR 5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2j4SK3e) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.7 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago