BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Bharti Infratel Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 6.20 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol income from operations 15.30 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 7.48 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.96 billion rupees
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jIvl9O Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 7.7 million rupees versus profit 17.2 million rupees year ago