Jan 23 Bharti Infratel Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 6.20 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol income from operations 15.30 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 7.48 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 13.96 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jIvl9O