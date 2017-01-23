Jan 23 Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

* Reappointed Veda Kumar Nimbagal as CEO for further period of 2 years Source text:

The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board in its meeting held on January 23, 2017, has re-appointed Mr. Veda Kumar Nimbagal as Whole-time director & CEO, designated as Executive Director and CEO of the Company for a further period of two years on the expiry of his current term of office, subject to necessary approvals.

