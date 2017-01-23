Jan 23 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. signs definitive
agreement to acquire Nordic Cinema Group, the largest theatre
operator in Scandinavia, and the Nordic and Baltic regions of
Europe
* Says deal for $929 mln
* Says transaction has fully committed debt financing in
place arranged by Citigroup Global Markets Inc
* Says expects to realize approximately $5 mln of annual
cost synergies
* Says purchasing Nordic from European private equity firm
Bridgepoint and Bonnier Holding in an all-cash deal at SEK 8,250
mln
* Says Nordic will operate as subsidiary of London-based
Odeon Cinemas Group, which AMC acquired in November of 2016
* Says Adam Aron will continue to serve as chief executive
officer and president of AMC
* Says Craig Ramsey will continue to serve as executive vice
president and chief financial officer of AMC
* Says AMC expects to maintain its current quarterly
dividend
* Says Nordic will continue to be run by Jan Bernhardsson,
its current leader and his current management team
* Says permanent financing plan anticipates mix of term
loans, bonds, AMC primary equity, targeting leverage in
near-term of about 4.7x adjusted EBITDA
* says anticipates additional deleveraging can be
accomplished as it monetizes its ownership position in National
Cinemedia, Inc
