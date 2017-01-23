BRIEF-India's Soma Textiles & Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Skynet Group Ltd -
* Refers to announcement of company in relation to receipt of termination notice from airline
* 2016 cooperation agreement will be terminated
* As a result, there will be impairment loss on group's assets of approximately hkd6.6 million
* Termination will not cause any other material adverse impact on financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED FRANCESCO MERONE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE SINCE JUNE 1