BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Bartronics India Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for transfer of FI div to Swift Vitthiya Samavesh
* Seeks members' nod to give loans or to give guarantees or to provide securities worth up to 67.1 million rupees
* Says discussing with structural engineering services companies in North America for possible JVs