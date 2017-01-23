Jan 23 AltaGas Ltd
* AltaGas advances its midstream strategy
* AltaGas - Entered non-binding letter of intent with a
montney producer to construct a 120 Mmcf/d deep-cut natural gas
processing facility
* AltaGas Ltd- Deep-cut processing facility is expected to
cost approximately $100 - $110 million
* AltaGas Ltd says rail terminal are expected to cost
approximately $60 - $70 million
* AltaGas Ltd- Subject to regulatory approvals, facilities
are expected to be on-line in early 2019
* AltaGas Ltd -Non-binding letter of intent to also
construct a natural gas liquids separation train
* Under terms of letter of intent, deep-cut processing
facility will be jointly owned
* Under terms of letter of intent, NGL separation train and
rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas
