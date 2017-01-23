UPDATE 1-Philippines urges Islamist rebels to surrender as battle enters eighth day
* Captive priest appeals to Duterte to stop military operations
Jan 23 Sopra Steria Group Sa :
* Has chosen ThreatQuotient, a leading player in threat intelligence platforms, for its real-time intelligence organisation and management strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Captive priest appeals to Duterte to stop military operations
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017