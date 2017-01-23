Jan 23 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd :

* Unit entered into subscription agreement with certain parties

* Subscription agreement in relation to establishment of JV company

* Total investment amount for establishment of JV company shall be RMB1 billion

* Qingdao Ruiyuan, Gongqing City Huiquan, Beijing Jinxiuhuacheng, Qingdao New Energy and Beijing Hongtai are parties involved in the deal