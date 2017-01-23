BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo to consider cutting branches with new business plan
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
Jan 23 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd :
* Unit entered into subscription agreement with certain parties
* Subscription agreement in relation to establishment of JV company
* Total investment amount for establishment of JV company shall be RMB1 billion
* Qingdao Ruiyuan, Gongqing City Huiquan, Beijing Jinxiuhuacheng, Qingdao New Energy and Beijing Hongtai are parties involved in the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen in total, from June 1 to May 31, 2018