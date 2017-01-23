BRIEF-Dmail Group approves change of name to Netweek SpA
* SAYS THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVED THE CHANGE OF THE COMPANY'S NAME TO NETWEEK SPA
Jan 23 Pak Tak International Ltd -
* Lessor, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and lessee entered into finance lease agreement
* Deal for consideration of rmb43.1 million
* Lessor has also agreed to lease back leased assets to lessee with lease payments of approximately rmb48.9 million
* Expected that finance lease agreement will generate considerable and stable income for group in next 3 years
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Pawan Goenka as MD of co for 4 years