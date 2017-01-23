Jan 23 Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications Inc - Discovery Communications Llc entered amendment to employment agreement with CFO Andrew Warren, dated Sept 18, 2014

* Discovery Communications Inc - termination date of Warren employment agreement was extended to March 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* Discovery Communications Inc - Gunnar Wiedenfels will commence his employment as company's chief financial officer on April 1, 2017