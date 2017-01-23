CORRECTED-Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
Jan 23 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB TO REDEEM $75 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES
* REDEMPTION WILL OCCUR ON MARCH 22, 2017, AND WILL BE FINANCED OUT OF CWB'S GENERAL CORPORATE FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, May 30 Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
* Estimated distribution guidance for year ending 30 june 2018 of 22.0 cents per stapled security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: