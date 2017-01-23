Jan 23 Forent Energy Ltd
* Forent Energy Ltd. Announces change of management
* Forent Energy Ltd - Robyn Lore has resigned his role as
president and ceo of corporation in order to pursue other
opportunities
* Forent Energy Ltd - Curtis Hartzler, currently vice
president of business development, will assume responsibilities
as president and ceo of forent
* Forent energy ltd - Lore has agreed to continue to serve
as chairman of board of directors
