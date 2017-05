Jan 23 A.G. Schneiderman:

* A.G. Schneiderman announces settlement with Cigna that eliminates policies which barred coverage for testing of psychiatric conditions

* Says the settlement requires Cigna to revise its policies, pay autism claims previously rejected, and pay a penalty of $50,000

* Cigna will also reprocess denied claims for autism spectrum disorder Source text - (on.ny.gov/2jQG30g)