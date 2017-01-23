BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 23 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Tedi, Woolworth and KiK buy large part of Charles Vögele German store network
* Tedi, Woolworth and KiK buy large part of Charles Vögele German store network

* It is currently planned to transfer rental agreements in Q2 2017
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting