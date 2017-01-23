BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 23 Kerlink SAS :
* Creation of its subsidiary for Americas, and the appointment of Yannick Delibie as Kerlink Inc. President and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.