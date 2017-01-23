BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 23 Ingenico Group SA :
* Announced its extended partnership with leading operator in the lotteries and gambling sector in Italy, Lottomatica
* Contract for the deployment of an innovative tablet-based point-of-sale (POS) solution, the Integrated POS, in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.