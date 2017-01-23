BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
Jan 23 Acheter Louer Fr SA :
* FY operating revenues 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 3.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.