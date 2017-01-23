BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
Jan 23 Neurosoft Software Production SA :
* Says it was awarded a five year contract concerning the provision of ICT operator services at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.