BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Major Drilling Group International Inc :
* Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd reports 8.49 percent passive stake in Major Drilling Group International Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2k9ym32) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.