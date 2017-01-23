BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 23 Shiftgig Inc -
* Shiftgig Inc says it has raised $20.1 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $30 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2j6CK0E)
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.