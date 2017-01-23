BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc as of December 30 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2jpVE3L Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.