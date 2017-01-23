BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
Jan 23 Merus Nv -
* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an upfront payment of $120 million
* Incyte has also agreed purchase 3.2 million shares of Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total equity investment of $80 million
* For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize an approved product in United States
* For other eight programs, co eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program
* Also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs
* Agreement grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to 11 bispecific antibody research programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)