* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies

* Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an upfront payment of $120 million

* Incyte has also agreed purchase 3.2 million shares of Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total equity investment of $80 million

* For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize an approved product in United States

* For other eight programs, co eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program

* Also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs

* Agreement grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to 11 bispecific antibody research programs