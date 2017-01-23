BRIEF-India's Sarup Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s8Vz9n) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Apollo Education Group Inc
* Apollo Education Group - on Jan 17, employment of Curtis M. Uehlein, president of Apollo Global was terminated, effective as of february 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimate.