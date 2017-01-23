PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -
* Announced that company's management is exploring possible repricing for borrower's existing term loan B credit facility
* Repricing amendment is not intended to increase Booz Allen Hamilton Inc's total amount of outstanding indebtedness -SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jVc5sj] Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.