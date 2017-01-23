Jan 23 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals announces $25 million bought deal financing

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for underground development and production ramp-up of Maseve mine

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 17.1 million common shares at a price of $1.46 per common share