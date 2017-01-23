BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 24 Ascott Residence Trust :
* Revenue for FY 2016 increased 13% to S$475.6 million
* FY gross profit S$ 222.2 million vs S$ 204.6 million
* FY distribution per unit increases 4% to 8.27 cents
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.